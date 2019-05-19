President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the Super Falcons for putting up a superlative performance that saw them emerging as 2019 WAFU Women’s Cup Champions, with an unbeaten record throughout the tournament.
President Buhari commends the Falcons for their fighting spirit and resplendent skills evidenced in team work, discipline and focus
