Submit Post Advertise

Politics President Buhari Extends His Vacation Indefinitely

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Jules, Feb 5, 2017 at 5:25 PM. Views count: 81

  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his vacation indefinitely.

    muhammadu buhari4.jpg

    His spokesman, Femi Adesina announced the extension on Sunday. A statement released by Adesina read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the national assembly today, February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.”

    “The president had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning. The notice has since been dispatched to the senate president, and speaker, house of representatives.

    “Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes.”
     
    Jules, Feb 5, 2017 at 5:25 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments

  2. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Jules, Feb 5, 2017 at 5:34 PM
    #2
  3. curator

    curator Administrator Curators

    I honestly pray he is ok. We do not need the chaos!!! This just shows that these people really do not care what happens to the country.

    If you were ill before entering office, after what happened with Yaradua, you should have served in another capacity.
     
    curator, Feb 5, 2017 at 5:40 PM
    #3