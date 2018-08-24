President Muhammadu Buhari met with popular comedian Obinna Simon popularly known as MC Tagwaye who has become popular for mimicking.
Mc Tagwaye, a comedian from Katsina State, has taken the internet by storm as he looks and talks like President Muhammadu Buhari....
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2BK7Wlf
Get More Nigeria Political News
Mc Tagwaye, a comedian from Katsina State, has taken the internet by storm as he looks and talks like President Muhammadu Buhari....
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2BK7Wlf
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[121]