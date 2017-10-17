Submit Post Advertise

Politics President Buhari Heads To Turkey On Wednesday

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 17, 2017 at 2:59 PM.

  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow depart for Istanbul, Turkey, to participate in the ninth Summit of the Developing 8 (D-8), on Friday Oct 20.

    The President will be accompanied to Turkey by Cabinet Ministers, and other senior government officials.

    In Ankara the Nigerian and the Turkish delegations will hold discussions in various fields including defence coop, security, education & migration

    The President will also visit the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Turkey in Ankara and meet with the Speaker, Ismail Kahraman.
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 17, 2017 at 2:59 PM
