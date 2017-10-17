President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow depart for Istanbul, Turkey, to participate in the ninth Summit of the Developing 8 (D-8), on Friday Oct 20. The President will be accompanied to Turkey by Cabinet Ministers, and other senior government officials. In Ankara the Nigerian and the Turkish delegations will hold discussions in various fields including defence coop, security, education & migration The President will also visit the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Turkey in Ankara and meet with the Speaker, Ismail Kahraman.