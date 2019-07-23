JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics President Buhari in closed door meeting today with security chiefs over bloody Shiâites protests – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

President Buhari this afternoon entered a closed door meeting with security chiefs over the repeated bloody Shiites protests in Abuja.

The meeting which started at about 4pm, had in attendance the Inspector General of Police Adamu Mohammed and the service chiefs....

