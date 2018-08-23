Despite pressure from some forces, including members of his kitchen cabinet, President Muhammadu Buhari has foreclosed the reinstatement of sacked Department of State Services (DSS) Director-General Lawal Daura, The Nation has learnt.Some of the lobbyists, it was learnt, trailed the President to London to mount pressure for the reversal of Daura’s sack. He was relieved of his duties by then Acting President Yemi Osinbajo