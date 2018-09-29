Mr Toni Iwobi, of Nigerian origin and domiciled in Italy for 41 years, is the first Blackman ever to be elected senator.
On the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, Thursday, he met with President Muhammadu Buhari, along with a high-powered team …
