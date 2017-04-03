President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to embattled lawmaker, Hon. Abudulmumin Jibrin's call for his immediate resignation over health issues.
Mr. Jibrin, in a 30 tweets Friday evening, said “PMB, TIME TO LET GO: So many issues are left unattended even small issues that a presidential cough can deal with are left hanging”.
But Femi Adesina, special adviser to the President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, while speaking with Seun Okin on Channels Television Sunday Politics, said that Mr. Jibrin is entitle to his own opinion which is not the gospel.
He expressed confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari will win if he contests another election.
“Jibrin has given an opinion. He has a right to his opinion. We don’t begrudge him that, no one should begrudge him. But his opinion is just his opinion, it’s not the gospel.
“So, if he thinks the president can’t do the job, it is just his opinion. One vote didn’t bring the president to power. Over 15 million Nigerians voted for the president into office, so one person cannot say he should quit. “So what he has said is his opinion and he has a right to it.”
