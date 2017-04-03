Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Quiz: ₦10,000 Cash To Be Won Weekly - Join Now!
    Dismiss Notice
  2. NB Weekly 9- Nigeria's Political House Of Cards Get Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice
Competition NB Weekly Magazine

Politics President Buhari Reacts To Abdulmumin Jibrin's Resignation Threat

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Apr 3, 2017 at 10:25 AM. Views count: 631

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to embattled lawmaker, Hon. Abudulmumin Jibrin's call for his immediate resignation over health issues.

    Mr. Jibrin, in a 30 tweets Friday evening, said “PMB, TIME TO LET GO: So many issues are left unattended even small issues that a presidential cough can deal with are left hanging”.

    But Femi Adesina, special adviser to the President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, while speaking with Seun Okin on Channels Television Sunday Politics, said that Mr. Jibrin is entitle to his own opinion which is not the gospel.

    buhari_jibrin.jpg

    Related: APC Lawmaker Asks Buhari To Resign With Immediate Effect

    He expressed confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari will win if he contests another election.

    “Jibrin has given an opinion. He has a right to his opinion. We don’t begrudge him that, no one should begrudge him. But his opinion is just his opinion, it’s not the gospel.

    “So, if he thinks the president can’t do the job, it is just his opinion. One vote didn’t bring the president to power. Over 15 million Nigerians voted for the president into office, so one person cannot say he should quit. “So what he has said is his opinion and he has a right to it.”
     

    Attached Files:

    Last edited by a moderator: Apr 3, 2017 at 11:37 AM
    RemmyAlex, Apr 3, 2017 at 10:25 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments

  2. obi obinna

    obi obinna Member

    jibrin is nonsense man
     
    obi obinna, Apr 3, 2017 at 10:52 AM
    #2
  3. isah musaaa

    isah musaaa Member

    Hon. Abudulmumin Jibrin should be inpecht
     
    isah musaaa, Apr 3, 2017 at 11:01 AM
    #3
    • Like Like x 1
  4. Ibrahim Salihu

    Ibrahim Salihu Member

    his just like dino
     
    Ibrahim Salihu, Apr 3, 2017 at 11:03 AM
    #4
    • Funny Funny x 1
  5. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    But Femi Adesina said... he has his own opinion to make.
     
    RemmyAlex, Apr 3, 2017 at 11:39 AM
    #5
  6. chyfirst

    chyfirst New Member

    Jibrin, tell them the more truth
     
    chyfirst, Apr 3, 2017 at 11:45 AM
    #6