Politics President Buhari Reiterates His Plans for Nigeria at His 76th Birthday (photos) – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
On this day in 1942, President Muhammadu Buhari was born in Daura, British-Nigeria, present day Katsina.

The current president who assumed office on the 29th of May, 2015 on his 76th birthday, took to his social media page to reiterate to millions of Nigerians his plans to get …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2QAhGW0

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[76]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top