On this day in 1942, President Muhammadu Buhari was born in Daura, British-Nigeria, present day Katsina.
The current president who assumed office on the 29th of May, 2015 on his 76th birthday, took to his social media page to reiterate to millions of Nigerians his plans to get …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2QAhGW0
Get More Nigeria Political News
The current president who assumed office on the 29th of May, 2015 on his 76th birthday, took to his social media page to reiterate to millions of Nigerians his plans to get …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2QAhGW0
Get More Nigeria Political News