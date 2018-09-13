  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Politics President Buhari Reportedly Summons Tinubu To Aso Rock Over Alleged Rift With Ambode – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari is reported to have invited the leader of APC, Bola Tinubu, to Abuja over the rift he is alleged to be having with current Lagos state gov. Ambode….

The APC Governors’ Forum is reported to have urged Buhari to appeal to Tinubu not to …



Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2Mrj1Yn

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[83]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top