- President Buhari reveals those allegedly harassing his government – Legit.ng
- Garba Shehu: Nigeria’s poor corruption rating indicts Nigerians — not Buhari
- Obasanjo to Buhari: Banditry is happening at your backyard — wake up - The Cable
- COVID-19: Lagos Bans Gathering Of More Than 50 Persons - Channels Tv
- IGP Adamu’s tenure officially expires today - Pm News
