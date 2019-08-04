JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics President Buhari sends a condolenceÂ message to the Catholic Church over the murder of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu in Enugu State – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
President Buhari has sent a condolence message to the Catholic Church over the killing of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, the Priest of St. James Greater Parish Catholic Church, Ugbawka, Enugu State.

The president expressed deep shock and dismay over the killing of another priest, ordering a thorough manhunt for …

buhari.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2ZtGkbi

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[45]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top