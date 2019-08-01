Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro President Buhari Set To Marry Second Wife - Naijaloaded

#1
There are speculations that President Muhamadu Buhari is getting married to a second wife and the wedding is set to hold on Friday, 11th of October.

According to sources in Aso Rock, President Buhari is getting married in a very quiet ceremony to Sadia Umar Farouq, the current Minister for Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management on Friday


buhari.PNG


read more
 
[86]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top