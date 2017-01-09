President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted a new board for the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRCN, following the removal of Jim Obazee as its Executive Secretary. Adedotun Sulaiman, the new Chairman of the agency, will be the head of the board. President Buhari has also instructed the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment to invite the nineteen ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government and private sector organizations specified in the FRC Act to nominate members of the board of the council.