President Buhari on Wednesday 16th January, 2019 was in Kogi state for the APC Presidential campaign.
Shortly after the campaign, he was making his way out of the podium when he slipped and almost fell. He was immediately assisted by his orderly and all those around him at …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2DeHzlX
Get More Nigeria Political News
Shortly after the campaign, he was making his way out of the podium when he slipped and almost fell. He was immediately assisted by his orderly and all those around him at …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2DeHzlX
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]