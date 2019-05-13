Featured Thread #1
President Buhari to be inaugurated on May 29th, not June 12th- Presidency The Presidency has clarifed that the inauguration of President Buhari for a second term will hold on May 29th and not June 12th as is being speculated. There have been reports that the inauguration …
