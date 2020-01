President Buhari will on Friday January 17th, depart Nigeria for London where he will be attending the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit holding on Monday January 20th. A statement released by Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said the summit would be hosted by the British Prime Minister, Boris …Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3601QXR Get More Nigeria Political News