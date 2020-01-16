President Buhari will on Friday January 17th, depart Nigeria for London where he will be attending the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit holding on Monday January 20th. A statement released by Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said the summit would be hosted by the British Prime Minister, Boris …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3601QXR
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3601QXR
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[17]