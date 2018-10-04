Featured Thread #1
President Muhammadu Buhari will soon constitute Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) to lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) to victory in the Feb. 2019 general elections.
The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2xZamYZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2xZamYZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[149]