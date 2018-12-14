Politics President Buhari To Present 2019 Budget Next Wednesday – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Wednesday next week present the proposed 2019 budget to the National Assembly.

Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representative, made this known on Thursday at the floor of the lower chamber. The speaker said this was contained in a letter sent to …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Qt9Sp8

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top