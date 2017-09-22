The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, says President Muhammadu Buhari will spend only four days in London after which he will return to Nigeria. Adesina, however, did not state the reason for Buhari’s visit. The President’s spokesman said in a text message to PUNCH said, “We just landed in London. The President is in transit; to be back in Nigeria on Monday.” The President had departed New York for London after attending the United Nations General Assembly. His prolonged medical leave spurred protests in Nigeria and London which forced him to abruptly return. Unconfirmed reports have it that he had returned to London for medical treatment.