The Nigerian army has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will soon visit Sambisa Forest, the former enclave of Boko Haram terrorists, to declare open the Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship, NASAC 2017. The Chief of Training and Operations, Army, Major General David Amadu, in a press briefing to kick-start the NASAC 2017 championship, said it would be formally declared open by the President on Monday, March 27, 2017. The military had declared Sambisa as a proposed site for military institution, after flushing out the majority of the terrorists. Roads have been built into it and the army wants to kick-start the new status of the forest with the hosting of the annual Small Arms Competition. President Buhari will be the host of the competition which starts on Monday. He is to be accompanied by the Minister of Defense, Alhaji Mansur Ali and Service Chiefs, Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olanisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Sadique and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Obet Ebas.