Metro President Buhari Visits Ondo State, Commissions Industrial Hub, Flyover (Photos) – Nairaland

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday lauded Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi,SAN, on the establishment of the Ondo-Linyi Industrial hub and the construction of the flyover in Ore.

President Buhari described the projects initiated and completed …

bubu.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2v7oqRY

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[90]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top