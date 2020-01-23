President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday lauded Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi,SAN, on the establishment of the Ondo-Linyi Industrial hub and the construction of the flyover in Ore.
President Buhari described the projects initiated and completed …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2v7oqRY
Get More Nigeria Metro News
President Buhari described the projects initiated and completed …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2v7oqRY
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[90]