Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari doesn't seem that impressed with the bit of news from the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, that the country is now out of recession. In a statement released by his spokesman Garba Shehu, Buhari said the real impact of coming out recession will be better felt when ordinary Nigerians experience a change in their living conditions. “Certainly I should be happy for what it is worth. I am looking forward to ensuring that the ordinary Nigerian feels the impact.’’ President Buhari commended all the managers of the economy for their hard work and commitment, stressing that more work needed to be done to improve the growth rate. He also said, “Until coming out of recession translates into meaningful improvement in peoples’ lives, our work cannot be said to be done.’’