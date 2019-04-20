Politics President Muhammadu Buhari condemns ethnic clashes in Nigeria – cgtn.com

#1
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday condemned clashes in the western Taraba state that left scores dead.

The clashes between Jukun and Tiv ethnic groups occurred on Friday, and also left tens of people injured....



Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2Xr5KF6

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[48]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top