President of South-Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa was embarrassed by Zimbabweans on Saturday afternoon as he addressed mourners at Robert Mugabe’s state funeral in the capital, Harare.Ramaphosa was booed by the crowd over Xenophobic attacks on foreigners in his country. The funeral service, which is taking place at the National Sports Stadium, has seen heads of state and former presidents joining Zimbabweans in paying tribute to the former President.In recent weeks, foreign nationals were attacked in South Africa during a spate of violent activity that led to shops being looted and property vandalized. Twelve people have died, many have been arrested and hundreds of immigrants. including Nigerians and Zimbabweans, have left the country.