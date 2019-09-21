World President Trump approves troop deployment to Saudi Arabia in response to attacks on Saudi oil sites – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

US President Donald Trump on Friday, September 20th approved the deployment of thousands of American troops to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in response to an attack on Saudi oil facilities.

The approval was announced at the Pentagon by Defense Secretary Mark Esper. He said …

