President Donald Trump has revoked the rights given to transgender students in public schools to use any bathroom of their choice. With this move, Trump reversed a lamdmark decision of former President Barack Obama. Obama had instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms matching their chosen gender identity, threatening to withhold funding for schools that did not comply. However, Trump has revoked those guidelines even though a federal judge had put them on hold arguing that their should be no interference in public schools. A new a superseding guideline would now be sent to public schools across the U.S. NAN