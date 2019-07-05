advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
World President Trump said Army Took Over Airports During Revolutionary War – TMZ.com

Talk about rewriting history … our President just explained how the Revolutionary Army took over JFK … AIRPORT!!!

POTUS was in the middle of his speech Thursday when he started to talk about the U.S. Army’s success during its storied history. It started ok, as Trump took everyone back …

Read more via TMZ.com – https://ift.tt/2JdD12v

