President Trump mocked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos over his recently-revealed affair while praising the National Enquirer and slamming the newspaper owned by Bezos’ company.
“So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo,” the president tweeted, referring to Bezos as “Bozo.....
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2FzUFvX
Get more World News
“So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo,” the president tweeted, referring to Bezos as “Bozo.....
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2FzUFvX
Get more World News