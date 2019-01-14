World President Trump Slams Jeff Bezos Over Affair, Calls Him Jeff ‘Bozo’ – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
President Trump mocked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos over his recently-revealed affair while praising the National Enquirer and slamming the newspaper owned by Bezos’ company.

“So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo,” the president tweeted, referring to Bezos as “Bozo.....



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2FzUFvX

Get more World News
 
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top