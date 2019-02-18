Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, presidential candidate of the Peoples Trust (PT), has written to the Independent National Electoral (INEC), demanding a further extension of the general election. INEC shifted the polls on Saturday morning, citing logistics challenge. In the letter addressed to Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the commission, Olawepo-Hashim said one week …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2NaRIU8
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2NaRIU8
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[59]