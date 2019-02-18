The Nigeria government should please work on independent national electoral commission (INEC) for the the postponement of the election after this 2019 general election and stop blaming INEC we should please put out how concentration in this commission so that we wont be disappointed again in the fort coming election in 2023 the independent national electoral commission is a hard working commission since the origin of the INEC goes back to the period before Independence when the Electoral Commission of Nigeria was established to conduct 1959 elections. The Federal Electoral Commission (FEDECO), established in 1960 conducted the immediate post-independence federal and regional elections of 1964 and 1965. let bring more technology into this commission and encourage all the staff that work as ( INEC) officials we should note that before independent Nigeria first commission that was establish was called (FEDECO), presently called (INEC) So Nigeria should please work on that commission and it should be the highest commission in Nigeria. THANKS GOOD PEOPLE OF NIGERIA