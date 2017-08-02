One of Nigeria's Presidential jets which was parked in London since President Muhammadu Buhari left for medical treatment is said to have departed from London. VANGUARD reports that the plane left London on Tuesday, August 1. The destination of the jet is unknown. The media house wrote, "as at the time of filing this report late Tuesday night, there was no confirmation to the effect that the presidential aircraft had left London and there was no movement within the Presidential Villa to support the rumour." Presidential aides, Femi Adesina and Garba Lawal have denied the departure of the jet. Adesina who denied knowledge of the development according to Vanguard said: “BBC also called me and said the president’s aircraft had taken off, I should confirm it. I said the tradition is that if the president is coming, we will be asked to issue a statement but there has been no such instruction.”