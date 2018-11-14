Politics Presidential panel lied, I was not arrested, APC senator claims – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Days after a presidential panel announced the arrest of a senator for alleged fraud, the accused has denied being arrested.

Hope Uzodinma, who seeks to govern Imo State on the platform of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, also said he was innocent of the fraud allegations levelled against …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OIUDCQ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top