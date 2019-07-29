JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Presidential tribunal: INEC closes case without calling witnesses – Daily Trust

#1
Presidential tribunal: INEC closes case without calling witnesses ADVERTISEMENT INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has closed its defence against the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. INEC however, did not call any …

inec-logo.jpg

Read more via Daily Trust – https://ift.tt/2GC4r03
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[135]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top