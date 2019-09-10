The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his party have called on the tribunal to sack President Muhammadu Buhari when it finally delivers its judgement on their petition.
They called on the Tribunal to determine the petition on …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Q3odsF
Get More Nigeria Political News
They called on the Tribunal to determine the petition on …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Q3odsF
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]