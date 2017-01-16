APC Senators have continued to pile up pressure on Ike Ekweremadu to defect to the APC in order to retain his seat as Nigeria's Deputy Senate President. A member of the Senate Unity Forum, Kabir Marafa, is the latest senator urging Ekweremadu to defect. During an interview published by Punch, he said: "Let me use the opportunity to call on my leader and my boss, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, to please defect to the APC and that will seal the whole thing and thete will never be a problem since we will become one. "That is the only seat we are contesting because the seat belongs to us and Ekwermadu, is from the Peoples Democratic Party. Now if he just defect to our party shikenah! Everything becomes one. He was also confident that Ekweremadu will finally yield and defect to the APC.