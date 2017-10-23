Submit Post Advertise

Business Price of Garri Crashes By 60% to N450 in Enugu

Discussion in 'Business News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 23, 2017 at 2:56 PM. Views count: 160

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Price of garri, a staple in the country, has dropped by more than 60 percent in Enugu within four months.

    NAN correspondent who conducted a market survey on the staple on Monday, observed that the price has gone down from as high as N1, 250 to between N450 and N500 per paint bucket.

    The paint bucket of four-litre is usually the standard measure for cereals in South East.

    garri.JPG

    Many buyers, who came to purchase the staple in markets in Enugu, said they were happy as they could get white garri for N450 and yellow garri for N500.

    A buyer said that they prayed the price could crash further, while another said it should continue at its current price.

    The traders attributed the price crash to the current bumper harvest of cassava after many Nigerians had yielded the call to return to the farm.
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 23, 2017 at 2:56 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Price Garri Crashes
    1. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Why Crude Oil Prices May Rise Above $60 Per Barrel

      RemmyAlex, Oct 23, 2017 at 10:07 AM, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      220
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 23, 2017 at 10:07 AM
    2. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Price Of Rice Crashes By 35% in Katsina, Other Food Items Also Down

      RemmyAlex, Oct 19, 2017 at 9:38 AM, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,273
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 19, 2017 at 9:38 AM
    3. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Nigeria: Garri At N15,000, Beans N13,500, Others Unaffordable In Market

      RemmyAlex, Feb 16, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,686
      RemmyAlex
      Feb 16, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Recession: Prices of Rice, Garri, Other Foodstuffs Double in Imo

      RemmyAlex, Oct 6, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      501
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 6, 2016
    5. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Recession: Price of Garri Now N12, 000, Carton of Fish Hit N22,000, Others Increase in Abuja

      RemmyAlex, Oct 1, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,553
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 1, 2016
    6. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Recession: Our Only Explanation Is To Reduce Price of Rice, Garri - Saraki

      RemmyAlex, Sep 20, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      4,001
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 20, 2016
    7. Lequte
      Business

      Naira Devaluation: 'Rising Price of Garri Could Trigger Revolution in Nigeria'

      Lequte, Nov 30, 2014, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,331
      Lequte
      Nov 30, 2014

    Comments