Price of garri, a staple in the country, has dropped by more than 60 percent in Enugu within four months. NAN correspondent who conducted a market survey on the staple on Monday, observed that the price has gone down from as high as N1, 250 to between N450 and N500 per paint bucket. The paint bucket of four-litre is usually the standard measure for cereals in South East. Many buyers, who came to purchase the staple in markets in Enugu, said they were happy as they could get white garri for N450 and yellow garri for N500. A buyer said that they prayed the price could crash further, while another said it should continue at its current price. The traders attributed the price crash to the current bumper harvest of cassava after many Nigerians had yielded the call to return to the farm.