Metro Price of tomatoes, others fall at Mile 12 market – Newtelegraph

#1
Consumers have expressed happiness over the fall in the price of tomatoes and food items in the Mile 12 market, saying they expect the prices to further fall after the 2019 general elections in the country.

Some of the consumers spoke to Sunday Telegraph in different interviews on Friday …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2SRYnEf

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[5]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top