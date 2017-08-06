The prices of yam in Benue State have increases by 100 per cent since the Federal Government began exportation of the commodity to the United Kingdom within the past three weeks. Farmers and traders in yam communities in the state are delighted at the development as most of them now confidently smile to their banks but consumers are worried over the high cost of the produce as survival becomes more difficult for those who consume the product. DailyTrust Newspaper made the following findings at the Zaki Biam Yam Market, Benue state: - The prices of yam had doubled over the past three weeks as demand on the produce keep increasing on daily basis occasioned by the commencement of export. - A trader said: “since the moment of exportation, the prices of yam went up by 100 percent. As it is now, the development would affect local consumption because the demand for yam has tremendously increased. For instance, a tuber of yam which sold for N200 last month now goes for N400 while 100 tubers which sold for N20, 000 before now cost at least N40, 000.” - He said the effect would be difficult at the beginning but the farmers would meet up the demands bu boosting their production. - The Chairman of the market’s Shade Owners and Dealers Association, Mr. Tavershima Achinge, averred that the exportation would in no means affect local consumption on account that old yams were still in stuck and that fresh harvest would be turn in next month, precisely in two weeks time. - He however appealed to the Federal Government in the face of the welcome development to make available adequate chemicals and other inputs that would help farmers preserve their yams properly during the dry season from infestation by ants and rottenness. - Continue reading