Sexual Health Primary care doctors ‘not doing enough’ to curb STDs – sexual health – Herald Mail Media

#1
Julie Lopez, 21, has been tested regularly for sexually transmitted diseases since she was a teenager. But when Lopez first asked her primary care doctor about screening, he reacted with surprise, she said.

“He said people don’t usually ask. But I did,” said Lopez, a college student in Pasadena, Calif. “It’s really important.”




Read more via sexual health – Google News https://ift.tt/2ScPo1g
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[35]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top