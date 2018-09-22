Politics Primary: Lagos NCP picks Awe, Akele as governorship, senatorial candidates – PM NEWS Nigeria

#1
Mr Funsho Awe, an Anglican Church priest, on Saturday emerged as the governorship candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) for the 2019 elections in Lagos.

Awe who was unopposed, emerged after delegates overwhelmingly endorsed him in a `Yes or No’ vote at …



Read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2O4qIbY

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top