The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two men for allegedly initiating primary school pupils into a deadly cult gang known as ‘the Awawa Boys’. .
The police said they rescued children whose ages ranged from six to 16 years, including a 16-year-old girl, from the cult gang. The …
Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2RRlmOW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The police said they rescued children whose ages ranged from six to 16 years, including a 16-year-old girl, from the cult gang. The …
Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2RRlmOW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[83]