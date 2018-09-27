Politics Primate Ayodele makes prediction about 2019, recalls Adeosun – Naija.ng

#1
Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has revealed how he predicted some of the present happenings in the country were earlier predicted by him.

One of such predictions, according to him, is the controversy surrounding the NYSC certificate scandal of erstwhile finance minister, Kemi Adeosun.....



Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2OUYYDJ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[114]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top