World Prime Minister’s Wife Convicted Of Misusing Public Funds – Tori News

#1
An Israeli court on Sunday convicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara, of fraudulently using public funds to pay for expensive restaurant meals, according to local media.

Sarah Netanyahu was ordered to pay 55,000 shekels ($15,277), Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported.....



Read more via Tori News – http://bit.ly/2IkYXYS

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[93]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top