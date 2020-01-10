World Prince Charles ‘threatens to stop Prince Harry’s £2.3m annual handout if he steps away from public duties’ – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
The Prince of Wales has reportedly threatened to stop funding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if they go ahead with their plans to step away from royal duties.

The warning comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they were leaving their royal roles as they wanted …

royals.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Td1n1M

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top