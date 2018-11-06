The Prince of Wales has been pulled out of a planned visit to Jos, Nigeria, amid security fears after violent clashes in the region, on the advice of the Foreign Office.
The Prince was supposed to be travelling to Jos on the final day of his royal …
Read more via The Telegraph – https://ift.tt/2OsgOx0
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Prince was supposed to be travelling to Jos on the final day of his royal …
Read more via The Telegraph – https://ift.tt/2OsgOx0
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]