Politics Prince Charles pulls out of final leg of Africa tour amid concerns of ‘cycle of killings’ in Nigerian city – The Telegraph

#1
The Prince of Wales has been pulled out of a planned visit to Jos, Nigeria, amid security fears after violent clashes in the region, on the advice of the Foreign Office.

The Prince was supposed to be travelling to Jos on the final day of his royal …



Read more via The Telegraph – https://ift.tt/2OsgOx0

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top