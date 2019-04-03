The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram account amassed more than one million followers in record-breaking time, Guinness World Records has said.
The couple’s official account took five hours and 45 minutes to reach the milestone after its launch on Tuesday. The previous …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2TPsJaF
Get more World News
The couple’s official account took five hours and 45 minutes to reach the milestone after its launch on Tuesday. The previous …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2TPsJaF
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[22]