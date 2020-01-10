Waxwork museum, Madame Tussauds has removed figures of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, from its royal family display in London.
The decision to remove their figures comes after the couple shocked the world by announcing they will be stepping back as ‘senior royals’, as they intend …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/35K9g1i
Get more World News
The decision to remove their figures comes after the couple shocked the world by announcing they will be stepping back as ‘senior royals’, as they intend …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/35K9g1i
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]