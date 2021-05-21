  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

World Prince William and Harry condemn the BBC over illegal Interview with Late Diana – Plus TV Africa


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad

Prince William and Harry condemn the BBC over illegal Interview with Late Diana | Plus TV Africa

Following an independent inquiry that showed that a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) journalist, Martin Bashir falsified documents to gain an interview with Princess Diana, both Prince William and his brother, Harry have condemned the act. Although the BBC had apologized at the time, the...
plustvafrica.com plustvafrica.com
 

Similar threads

Nigeria World News
World Mother’s day: Duke and Duchess of Sussex share new picture of baby Archie – Plus TV Africa
Replies
0
Views
503
Nigeria World News
Nigeria World News
Nigeria World News
World Duchess Meghan Markle considering home delivery – Plus TV Africa
Replies
0
Views
430
Nigeria World News
Nigeria World News
Nigeria World News
World Prince Harry and Prince William allegedly argued over Meghan – Nigeria Laila’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
492
Nigeria World News
Nigeria World News
Nigeria World News
World Princess Ayako surrenders Royal Status for Love – Plus TV Africa News
Replies
0
Views
349
Nigeria World News
Nigeria World News
Nigeria World News
World Germany, Britain, France and Italy meet over middle-east Tensions, Soleimani to be laid to rest in Tehran… – Plus TV Africa
Replies
0
Views
832
Nigeria World News
Nigeria World News

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top