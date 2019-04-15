Idongesit Williams Ntia, an official of the Nigerian Prisons Service, has been accused of grave assault in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
According to one Akaniyene Etim, the victim, identified as Emem Ekanim, had intervened after seeing the accused and two of his colleagues beating a man who rammed his …
Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2v34JHj
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to one Akaniyene Etim, the victim, identified as Emem Ekanim, had intervened after seeing the accused and two of his colleagues beating a man who rammed his …
Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2v34JHj
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]