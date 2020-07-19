EXCLUSIVE: Private Soldier Obanla Tokunbo Who Recorded Viral Video Of Major General Adeniyi Languishes In Detention | Sahara Reporters
In March 2020, Adeniyi as commander of the Nigerian Army’s Operation Lafiya Dole, the counter-terrorism command in the North-East, made a video complaining of inadequate ammunition to Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff.
