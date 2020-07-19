Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
MelBet - Mobile APP, Live Games

Metro Private Soldier Obanla Tokunbo Who Recorded Viral Video Of Major General Adeniyi Languishes In Detention – Sahara Reporters

#1

EXCLUSIVE: Private Soldier Obanla Tokunbo Who Recorded Viral Video Of Major General Adeniyi Languishes In Detention | Sahara Reporters

In March 2020, Adeniyi as commander of the Nigerian Army’s Operation Lafiya Dole, the counter-terrorism command in the North-East, made a video complaining of inadequate ammunition to Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff.
saharareporters.com saharareporters.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Place your Ad here for $175.00 per Month!
 
[9]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top